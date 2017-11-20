Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Full stat line in win

Caldwell-Pope supplied 15 points (6-13 FG, 3-9 3Pt), five rebounds, three assists, four steals and one block across 35 minutes in Sunday's 127-109 win over the Nuggets.

Caldwell-Pope provided his typically well-balanced stat line, as he continues to check off every box for fantasy owners. The 24-year-old has managed double-digit point totals in seven of his last eight contests, but he's also notably improved in non-scoring categories this season. Factoring in Sunday's production, he's averaging career highs in rebounds (5.2), assists (2.6), steals (1.6) and blocks (0.5), bumping up his fantasy stock across all formats.

