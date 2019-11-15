Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Game-time call Friday
Caldwell-Pope (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against Sacramento, Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register reports.
Caldwell-Pope was diagnosed with a left ankle injury following Wednesday's matchup, and he's now in danger of missing Friday's clash. He'll test the ankle during shootaround and his availability should be determined shortly after.
