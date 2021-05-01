Caldwell-Pope (ankle) will play in Friday's matchup with the Kings, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports.
No surprise here, as Caldwell-Pope was considered probable heading into the night. Look for him to take on his usual role assuming he avoids any setbacks.
