Caldwell-Pope tallied 20 points (7-13 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, one assist and two steals across 38 minutes in Sunday's 127-113 win over the Cavaliers.

Caldwell-Pope continues to fly under the radar some due to the flashy offensive performances on the part of some of his teammates, but Sunday's effort was a fitting example of the solid complementary production he often offers. The fifth-year veteran now has 10 consecutive double-digit scoring efforts, generating double-doubles in three of those contests as well. Solid shooting has been key, as Caldwell-Pope has posted success rates of 45.0 percent or higher in seven of the last 10, efficiency that when coupled with his career-best rebounding production (5.4 per game) is helping keep his fantasy stock robust heading into the stretch run.