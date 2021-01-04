Caldwell-Pope (ankle) was able to practice Monday, but he remains questionable for Tuesday's game in Memphis, Harrison Faigen of SB Nation reports.

A sprained left ankle kept Caldwell-Pope out of Sunday night's win over Memphis, but it looks like he's on track to potentially return to the starting lineup Tuesday night. Prior to the injury, Caldwell-Pope had scored in double-figures in three straight games, including a season-high 14 points in a win over the Blazers on Dec. 28. He's a key piece in the Lakers' rotation but isn't much of a fantasy consideration in most leagues.