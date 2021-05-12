Caldwell-Pope (ankle) will play and start Tuesday against the Knicks, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.
As expected, Caldwell-Pope will continue to play through an ankle injury. He's averaging 12.0 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.0 assists through five games in May.
