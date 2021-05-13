Caldwell-Pope (ankle) is available and starting Wednesday against the Rockets, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.
The 28-year-old was considered probable and will once again play through the ankle sprain. Caldwell-Pope has averaged 11.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists in 34.6 minutes over the past five games.
