Caldwell-Pope (ankle) will play Wednesday against the Wizards, Ryan Ward of Lakers Nation reports.
As expected, Caldwell-Pope will be available for the second straight game after he missed one contest over the weekend against Dallas. In Monday's win over the Magic, Caldwell-Pope had 10 points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals in 33 minutes.
