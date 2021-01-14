Caldwell-Pope (ankle) is starting Wednesday against the Thunder.
The 27-year-old was considered probable with an ankle injury, so it's no surprise he's still in the lineup Wednesday. Caldwell-Pope is averaging 10.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.5 steals and 2.0 assists in 21.0 minutes in two games since returning from a four-game absence.
