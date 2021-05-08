Caldwell-Pope (ankle) will play in Friday's tilt against the Trail Blazers.
No surprise here, as Caldwell-Pope was deemed probable heading into the night. With the Lakers' backcourt depth spread thin, he figures to be in line for a healthy workload assuming he avoids any setbacks.
