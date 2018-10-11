Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Has hot hand in win
Caldwell-Pope went for 20 points (6-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), two rebounds and one assist across 23 minutes in the Lakers' 123-113 preseason win over the Warriors on Wednesday.
KCP had his shot going in the win, checking in behind Brandon Ingram in scoring on the starting five. The six-year veteran has posted three straight double-digit scoring efforts after shooting just 2-for-12 over his first pair of exhibitions. Looking ahead to the regular season, Caldwell-Pope will strive to replicate the success of a solid first Lakers campaign, one in which he posted a career-best 38.3 percent success rate from distance as part of the second-highest shooting percentage (42.6) of his career.
