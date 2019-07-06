Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Headed back to L.A.
Caldwell-Pope is expected to sign a two-year, $16 million contract with the Lakers in the coming days, Ramona Shelbourne of ESPN.com reports.
After the Lakers struck out in their recruitment of Kawhi Leonard, who agreed to join the rival Clippers, general manager Rob Pelinka turned his attention to a trio of middle-tier free agents to fill out the roster. Along with Caldwell-Pope, center JaVale McGee agreed to re-sign with Los Angeles on a two-year deal, while Danny Green inked a two-year, $30 million pact with the Lakers. Los Angeles is likely penciling in Green as its starting shooting guard, putting Caldwell-Pope in line for backup duty at both wings spots. Unless injuries intervene and allow him to assume a starting role on a full-time basis, Caldwell-Pope doesn't project to see much of an increase -- if at all -- in the 24.8 minutes per game he averaged in 2018-19. That level of playing time was Caldwell-Pope's least since 2013-14, when he was a rookie with Detroit.
