Caldwell-Pope (leg) went to the locker room in the third quarter of Game 3 against Phoenix, Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register reports.
It's unclear what exactly the injury was and whether Caldwell-Pope will return to the game at this time. In 26 minutes of action, he had gone for five points (2-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and two steals across 26 minutes. Alex Caruso, Wesley Matthews and Kyle Kuzma could see increased minutes if Caldwell-Pope remains out.
