Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Heats up in preseason finale
Caldwell-Pope turned in 25 points (8-16 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 6-8 FT), four rebounds and one steal across 33 minutes during the Lakers' 124-103 preseason loss to the Warriors on Friday.
KCP was the best shooter on the starting five that coach Frank Vogel opted to roll out for the exhibition finale, and he fittingly led the way in scoring on the night. The veteran wing averaged 11.3 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists across six preseason contests and should see a solid allotment of playing time off the bench as Danny Green's primary backup to open the campaign.
