Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Heats up off bench
Caldwell-Pope poured in 25 points (6-14 FG 5-11 3Pt, 8-10 FT), three rebounds, two assists and two steals across 34 minutes in the Lakers' 107-100 loss to the Thunder on Wednesday.
KCP ultimately finished as the leading scorer on the night for the Lakers despite coming off the bench, with Kyle Kuzma's early exit with a back injury playing a part in his boost in playing time. Caldwell-Pope had a hot first half in particular, as he notched 18 of his 25 points before intermission. The six-year veteran has been a major offensive contributor over the last two games overall, as he'd just posted a season-high 26 points versus the Kings on Sunday night. However, it's worth noting Caldwell-Pope hasn't been anywhere near as aggressive from three-point range this season as he's been over that pair of contests, when he's taken a whopping 24 attempts from distance overall. Still, his upside in offensive categories continues to keep him relevant in deeper formats and as an affordable DFS play.
