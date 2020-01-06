Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Hits double figures, despite injury
Caldwell-Pope (ankle) returned for the second half of Sunday's 106-99 win over the Pistons, finishing the night with 10 points (4-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt), one assist and one steal in 26 minutes.
Caldwell-Pope tweaked his left ankle in the second quarter and was briefly pulled from the game before gaining clearance to return after having the ankle taped up in the locker room. Rather than Caldwell-Pope's injury, the sprained right ankle that Avery Bradley picked up in the contest looks to be the more significant concern of the Lakers. If Bradley is forced to sit out Tuesday against the Knicks, Caldwell-Pope would be the leading candidate to replace him in the starting five.
More News
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Available to return•
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Powers second unit in win•
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Scores 13 points off bench•
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Pushed to bench Sunday•
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Another double-digit effort•
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Scores 15 points•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...