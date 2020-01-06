Caldwell-Pope (ankle) returned for the second half of Sunday's 106-99 win over the Pistons, finishing the night with 10 points (4-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt), one assist and one steal in 26 minutes.

Caldwell-Pope tweaked his left ankle in the second quarter and was briefly pulled from the game before gaining clearance to return after having the ankle taped up in the locker room. Rather than Caldwell-Pope's injury, the sprained right ankle that Avery Bradley picked up in the contest looks to be the more significant concern of the Lakers. If Bradley is forced to sit out Tuesday against the Knicks, Caldwell-Pope would be the leading candidate to replace him in the starting five.