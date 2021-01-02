Caldwell-Pope (ankle) hopes to return for Sunday's game against Memphis, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

Caldwell-Pope was sidelined for most of the second half Friday due to a mild left ankle sprain, but he said after the game his ankle is "fine." His X-rays were negative, and he hopes to be back in action in time for the Lakers' matchup against the Grizzlies on Sunday.