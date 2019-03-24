Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: In starting lineup Sunday
Caldwell-Pope will start at shooting guard in Sunday's game against the Kings, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports.
With Reggie Bullock (foot) being a late scratch Sunday night, Caldwell-Pope will be thrust into the starting five. Expect the shooting guard to surpass 30 minutes for the third straight game Sunday with the Lakers being undermanned in the backcourt.
