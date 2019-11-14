Caldwell-Pope suffered a left ankle injury during Wednesday's game against the Warriors and won't return, according to the ESPN game broadcast.

The injury happened late in the game with the Lakers well ahead, but the ugly start to the season for KCP continues. He played just four minutes Sunday, and he totaled just six points on 3-of-9 shooting in 19 minutes before departing Wednesday. The 26-year-old is averaging a career-low 19.6 minutes this season and hasn't found a consistent role following the team's infusion of talent in the offseason. According to Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register, initial X-rays indicate it's not a serious injury, but more information should be available after Caldwell-Pope is reevaluated Thursday.