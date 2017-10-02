Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Lackluster performance in team debut

Caldwell-Pope posted four points (1-7 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist, two steals and one turnover across 19 minutes during Saturday's preseason opener against the Timberwolves.

It wasn't necessarily the greatest debut for Caldwell-Pope, who enters his first season with the Lakers following four years in Detroit. Still, Caldwell-Pope is coming off a career-high 35 percent clip from the three-point line last season and should only benefit further with more high quality looks playing alongside dynamic rookie Lonzo Ball, so improvement should be expected moving forward. Caldwell-Pope is locked into the starting shooting guard spot and should be a solid three-and-D guy for the Lakers.