Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Leads bench in minutes
Caldwell-Pope played 27 minutes off the bench and contributed zero points (0-3 FG, 0-2 3PT), three rebounds and three assists in Tuesday's 112-102 loss to the Clippers.
Caldwell-Pope led all Lakers reserves in minutes, but his poor shooting and lack of defensive production resulted in him turning in a rather hollow stat line. He'll likely see his playing time take a hit once Kyle Kuzma (ankle) and Rajon Rondo (calf) return from injuries.
