Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Leads team with 20 points in loss

Caldwell-Pope recorded 20 points (7-12 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three assists, a rebound and a steal across 35 minutes in Wednesday's 113-102 loss to the Kings.

Caldwell-Pope followed up a season-high 21 points against the Bulls with another great outing despite the disappointing loss. His minutes have remained consistent through the first 16 games, but his output can be a bit under-the-radar due to players like Kyle Kuzma and Brandon Ingram taking up the spotlight in Los Angeles. While he is widely owned in seasonal leagues, he is an intriguing GPP option and can also be utilized as a cheap option in cash games, depending on the matchup.