Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Leads team with 28 points
Caldwell-Pope contributed 28 points (8-14 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 7-8 FT), five rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 40 minutes during Monday's 117-110 loss to Utah.
Caldwell-Pope played a whopping 40 minutes Monday, leading the team with 28 points on just 14 field-goal attempts. Apart from one game, he has now seen at least 32 minutes of playing time in his last 13 games and has been scoring the ball well over that period. He is not the flashiest player to own but if you need points, threes and some steals, you could do a lot worse, especially given the fact he could avoid any rest days.
More News
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Strong shooting night in loss•
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Struggles with shot again Wednesday•
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Suffers cold shooting night in loss•
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Solid scoring total despite struggles•
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Another well-rounded line Tuesday•
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Goes for 20 points in win•
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...