Caldwell-Pope contributed 28 points (8-14 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 7-8 FT), five rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 40 minutes during Monday's 117-110 loss to Utah.

Caldwell-Pope played a whopping 40 minutes Monday, leading the team with 28 points on just 14 field-goal attempts. Apart from one game, he has now seen at least 32 minutes of playing time in his last 13 games and has been scoring the ball well over that period. He is not the flashiest player to own but if you need points, threes and some steals, you could do a lot worse, especially given the fact he could avoid any rest days.