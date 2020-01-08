Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Leaves after hard foul
Caldwell-Pope exited Tuesday's game against the Knicks with an apparent head injury after being the victim of a flagrant-2 foul, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.
The 26-year-old went up for the layup and took a hard shot to the head as Bobby Portis made a reckless block attempt, leading to his ejection. Caldwell-Pope was able to leave the court under his own power, but his availability for the remainder of Tuesday's contest remains up in the air.
