Caldwell-Pope exited Tuesday's game against the Knicks with an apparent head injury after being the victim of a flagrant-2 foul, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.

The 26-year-old went up for the layup and took a hard shot to the head as Bobby Portis made a reckless block attempt, leading to his ejection. Caldwell-Pope was able to leave the court under his own power, but his availability for the remainder of Tuesday's contest remains up in the air.