Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Lights up Celtics from outside
Caldwell-Pope played 23 minutes of the bench and offered 17 points (6-11 FG, 5-9 3Pt) and one assist Thursday in the Lakers' 129-128 win over the Celtics.
Caldwell-Pope was one of several Lakers to catch fire on a night in which the squad buried 22 of 41 shots from beyond the arc. The 25-year-old has these sort of hot shooting nights every now and then, but his opportunities to provide an offensive spark off the bench could soon take a hit with newly-acquired swingman Reggie Bullock on track to make his Lakers debut Sunday in Philadelphia.
