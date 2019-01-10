Caldwell-Pope poured in 15 points (6-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and four assists across 26 minutes in the Lakers' 113-100 win over the Pistons on Wednesday.

KCP enjoyed some extended run against his former squad and capitalized on it, posting his third double-digit scoring effort in the first five games of January. The six-year veteran has actually accomplished the feat in five of the last seven contests overall, making him an intriguing asset in deeper formats for those in need of help in offensive categories. As long as Caldwell-Pope's shooting remains locked in, he's seeing more than enough minutes -- 28.0 over the first five games of January -- to continue delivering strong returns on the majority of nights.