Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Lights up old squad in win
Caldwell-Pope poured in 15 points (6-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and four assists across 26 minutes in the Lakers' 113-100 win over the Pistons on Wednesday.
KCP enjoyed some extended run against his former squad and capitalized on it, posting his third double-digit scoring effort in the first five games of January. The six-year veteran has actually accomplished the feat in five of the last seven contests overall, making him an intriguing asset in deeper formats for those in need of help in offensive categories. As long as Caldwell-Pope's shooting remains locked in, he's seeing more than enough minutes -- 28.0 over the first five games of January -- to continue delivering strong returns on the majority of nights.
More News
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Puts up 19 points in spot start•
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Heats up off bench•
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Scores season-high 26 points Sunday•
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Offers scoring punch off bench•
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Scores 25 points in Sunday's loss•
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Productive on second unit again•
-
Week 13 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 13 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 13
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.