Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Likely to draw start
Caldwell-Pope is expected to move into the starting five Tuesday against the Bulls, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
The Lakers are 3-7 over the past 10, and coach Luke Walton seems to be looking for some sort of spark. As a result, Caldwell-Pope is likely to start over Josh Hart.
