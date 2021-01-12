Caldwell-Pope is probable for Tuesday's game against the Rockets due to a left ankle sprain, Ryan Ward of LakersDaily.com reports.
Caldwell-Pope's ankle injury still appears to be lingering, but the guard was able to play through it during the Lakers' win over the Rockets on Sunday. Barring any major setbacks, Caldwell-Pope is likely to play Tuesday.
