Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Minimally involved in Tuesday's loss

Caldwell-Pope (suspension) tallied just four points (2-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-1 FT), four rebounds and two assists across 22 minutes in Tuesday's 105-99 preseason loss to the Jazz.

With Brandon Ingram and Brook Lopez combining for 23 shot attempts, KCP was uncharacteristically uninvolved offensively during his time on the court. Caldwell-Pope was similarly quiet on Sunday against the Kings, as he took just five shot attempts in that contest on his way to a five-point tally. Despite the recent pair of lackluster efforts, the 24-year-old two-guard is expected to have a major offensive role this coming season as one of the most experienced members of the Lakers' starting five.

