Caldwell-Pope was limited to seven minutes in Thursday's 115-99 loss to the Nuggets, finishing with zero points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one rebound.

Even with three rotation players (Brandon Ingram, Kyle Kuzma and Lonzo Ball) out due to injury, Caldwell-Pope couldn't find a path to meaningful playing time. The swingman has maxed out at 23 minutes over the Lakers' past five contests and should only see his role dwindle further once one or more of the aforementioned options return to action.