Caldwell-Pope (knee) is considered day-to-day aftern an MRI on his left knee confirmed there is no structural damage, Mark Medina of USA Today reports.

Caldwell-Pope suffered the injury during the third quarter of Thursday's Game 3 victory over the Suns. he will have multiple days to recover, as Game 4 is not until Sunday. Should he ultimately be unable to go, Alex Caruso and Wesley Matthews could be in line for heaveir workloads than usual.