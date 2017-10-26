Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Nails go-ahead three-pointer

Caldwell-Pope went for 14 points (5-13 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, five assists and two steals across 42 minutes in Wednesday's 102-99 overtime win over the Wizards.

KCP's 24-foot three-point jumper with 58 seconds remaining in overtime gave the Lakers a lead they wouldn't relinquish. The 24-year-old has shot 50.0 percent (12-for-24) over his first two games, averaging 17.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.0 steals. He should continue to serve as an above-average source of scoring in what is typically a fast-paced offensive attack.