Caldwell-Pope totaled 21 points (7-9 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six rebounds and six assists across 37 minutes in Wednesday's 122-112 overtime victory over the Spurs.

KCP exited the game for a time with a knee issue, but he was able to return and turn in one of his better shooting performances of the season. The fifth-year guard has now upped his success rates from the floor in each of the last three games, and he's gone 7-for-11 from distance over the last pair of contests in particular. Although his scoring and usage go through some fluctuations, KCP retains plenty of upside as the season winds down, particularly as a DFS play.