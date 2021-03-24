Caldwell-Pope added three points (1-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt) and three assists during Tuesday's loss to New Orleans.

Caldwell-Pope was a non-factor in 22 minutes of action during this one, as the guard was held under seven points for a fourth straight matchup. Caldwell-Pope has posted just two games in double figures since Feb. 24, a current span of 12 games and counting.