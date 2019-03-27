Caldwell-Pope supplied 29 points (10-17 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, one assist and two steals across 36 minutes in the Lakers' 124-106 win over the Wizards on Tuesday.

Lakers fans are probably wondering where this current version of KCP has been most of the season, as the veteran has suddenly come to life in the latter stages of March. The streaky Caldwell-Pope has six double-digit scoring efforts in the last eight games, although his nine- and seven-point tallies in the two contests during that sample in which he failed to accomplish the feat embody the inconsistency that's inherent in his game. Caldwell-Pope shot a combined 9-for-26 in that pair of games, a reminder of the sudden downturns his offense can take.