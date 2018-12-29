Caldwell-Pope supplied 14 points (4-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds and one assist across 26 minutes off the bench Friday in the Lakers' 118-107 loss to the Clippers.

Caldwell-Pope has received at least 26 minutes in each of the Lakers' last three games. On the first occasion Christmas Day against the Warriors, Caldwell-Pope benefited from extra run with the contest turning into a blowout in the fourth quarter, but the hefty minutes loads in the last two contests have been a byproduct of LeBron James (groin) and Rajon Rondo (hand) sitting out. Rondo will be sidelined for more than a month while James is seemingly being viewed as day-to-day, so once the Lakers' star player returns to action, Caldwell-Pope should take on a more limited role off the bench. In the meantime at least, Caldwell-Pope should see an uptick in his fantasy utility.