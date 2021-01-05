Caldwell-Pope (ankle) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Grizzlies, Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Caldwell-Pope made it through Monday's practice without any setbacks, so it's no surprise to hear that he's a game-time call Tuesday. If he's able to return, he'll have missed just one contest, Sunday against Memphis due to an ankle sprain.
More News
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Goes through practice Monday•
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Won't play Sunday•
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Officially questionable•
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Hopes to play Sunday•
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Won't return Friday•
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Undergoing X-rays•