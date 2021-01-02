Caldwell-Pope (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Grizzlies, Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register reports.
Caldwell-Pope suffered a left ankle sprain in Friday's win over the Spurs, and he's officially questionable against Memphis. However, he said after Friday's game that his ankle is fine, and he's hopeful that he'll be able to return to the court Sunday.
