Caldwell-Pope (knee) is expected to play in Wednesday's Game 5 at Phoenix, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.
The 28-year-old said Monday that he's questionable for Wednesday's contest, but his outlook is apparently more optimistic. Caldwell-Pope missed Game 4 on Sunday due to the left knee injury, but he should rejoin the lineup for the fifth game of the series.
