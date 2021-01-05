Caldwell-Pope (ankle) won't play Tuesday against the Grizzlies, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.
Caldwell-Pope experienced some soreness in his ankle after going through Monday's practice, so he'll be unavailable for the second consecutive game. Kyle Kuzma will receive another start in his absence for the Lakers.
More News
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Officially questionable•
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Goes through practice Monday•
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Won't play Sunday•
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Officially questionable•
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Hopes to play Sunday•
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Won't return Friday•