Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Out due to travel restriction

Caldwell-Pope will not play Wednesday against the Rockets, as he's unable to leave the state of California, per a previous report from Bill Oram of the OC Register.

As the team announced over the weekend, Caldwell-Pope is legally prohibited from traveling outside California for 25 days, so he was unable to make the trip to Houston with the Lakers. Luckily, the team's next five games will take place within the state of California, so Caldwell-Pope should return to availability until the Lakers play at Houston again on Dec. 31. Caldwell-Pope will also miss a matchup with the Timberwolves on Jan. 1, but after that he'll be in the clear.