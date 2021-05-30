Caldwell-Pope (knee) will not play in Game 4 against Phoenix on Sunday, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports.
Caldwell-Pope will have to miss at least one playoff game due to a left knee injury after he had been listed as questionable. Wesley Matthews, Alex Caruso and Kyle Kuzma are all candidates to see increased minutes in Game 4 with the regular starter sidelined.
