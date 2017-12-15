Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Out for personal reasons Thursday

Caldwell-Pope will not play during Thursday's game against the Cavaliers due to personal reasons, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.

With Caldwell-Pope a late scratch, Jordan Clarkson should see extended run and could make for a solid DFS option. There's no word as of right now whether or not Caldwell-Pope will be out for additional games.

