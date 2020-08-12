Caldwell-Pope will not play in Thursday's game against the Kings.
It's a meaningless game for the Lakers, but Caldwell-Pope's right ankle/foot is something to keep an eye on as the playoffs approach. The three-and-D guard also missed Monday's win over the Nuggets.
