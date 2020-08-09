Caldwell-Pope (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Nuggets, Bill Oram reports.

During Saturday's loss to the Pacers, Caldwell-Pope suffered the injury after being stepped on by Myles Turner. However, coach Vogel said "he's fine, everything came back clean", so the 27-year-old should not miss too much time with the ankle injury. Caldwell-Pope's first chance to return will come during the playoffs, as Monday's contest with the Nuggets will be the Lakers final seeding game.