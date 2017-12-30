Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Out next two games
Caldwell-Pope will not play in the Lakers' next two games due to his travel restriction.
Due to a legal matter, Caldwell-Pope is currently unable to leave the state of California, so he'll miss Sunday's game in Houston, as well as Monday's matchup with the Wolves in Minnesota. Following the contests, the Lakers begin a five-game home stand, so expect Caldwell-Pope to be back in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Thunder. By the time the Lakers hit the road again (Jan. 13), Caldwell-Pope's travel restriction will have expired, so, barring some sort of setback, Monday should mark his final absence due to the matter.
