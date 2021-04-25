Caldwell-Pope is out Saturday due to a sprained right ankle, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports.
Caldwell-Pope will miss his first game since early January. In his place, Ben McLemore will draw his first start as a Laker.
