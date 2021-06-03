Caldwell-Pope (knee) will play in Game 6 against Phoenix on Thursday, John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM reports.

Caldwell-Pope started but just played just 15 minutes in the blowout Game 5 loss as he dealt with a left knee injury. The 28-year-old shooting guard is shooting a horrific 22.2 percent from the field in the series on 4.5 field-goal attempts per game.