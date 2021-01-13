Caldwell-Pope (ankle) will play and start Tuesday against the Rockets, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Despite some lingering soreness, Caldwell-Pope will see the court Tuesday. Over his past three appearances, he's averaging 9.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steals in 21.7 minutes.
