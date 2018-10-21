Caldwell-Pope had five points (2-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, and one assist in 18 minutes during Saturday's 124-115 loss to the Rockets.

Caldwell-Pope has managed just five points in each of the first two games (on 11 total shot attempts). Meanwhile backup shooting guard Josh Hart has flexed his two-way abilities and could continue to eat into Caldwell-Pope's minutes, as the sophomore is already averaging 28.5 minutes to the veteran's 22.5 thus far.